Police found 4,000 cannabis plants and a Lamborghini car in a raid on a disused bed factory.

Officers executed a warrant at the building on Quarry Road in Gomersal, West Yorkshire, and uncovered a large-scale cannabis farm with plants worth £2.4million.

West Yorkshire Police said they also found "vehicles of interest including a Lamborghini car".

Nine men were arrested.

Eight have been charged with production of class B drugs.

Insp Charlotte Nicholls, of the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “A significant amount of work has been ongoing with partners at this large scale location to conduct searches and make the area safe.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues who have worked tirelessly to support our investigation at the site."

