A motorcycle instructor died after falling off his bike and being hit by a fellow rider on a track day in Portugal, an inquest has heard.Daniel Maher-Wood, from Crowle in northern Lincolnshire, was on a lap of the Frequesia de Avalade track at Concelho de Lisboa, Portugal, when he suffered fatal injuries in June 2022.

The 29-year-old was among 15 riders on a "sighting lap" before a 20-minute riding session, the inquest at Grimsby Town Hall was told.He came off his bike on a bend and was hit by a bike being ridden by Mark Taylor.In a statement read at the inquest, Mr Taylor said: "[Mr Maher-Wood's bike] seemed to have locked up and the bike launched up in the air."It looked like a mechanical issue."

Mr Maher-Wood was airlifted to a specialist hospital in Lisbon but could not be saved.His father, Martin Maher, who was at the track at the time, told the inquest of his shock after his son failed to appear as he stood in the pits waiting to take a photograph of him.

"I knew something was amiss. Then the red lights came on. I was still expecting him to come into the pits," he said.

Mr Maher said He said the collision was the result of "a very novice error".

He added: "On a sighting lap you are not allowed to overtake. There are things I don't know that can't be answered."He added: "Was it avoidable? 100% it was avoidable."

He paid tribute to his son saying he was "a big, strong and fit lad" and "a lovely young man.

Senior coroner, Paul Smith recorded a verdict of accidental death.