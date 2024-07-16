Pollution levels in Sheffield have "fallen significantly" following the introduction of a clean air zone (CAZ), according to new data.

The council said air quality data from January to December 2023 showed nitrogen dioxide (NO2) caused by road traffic pollution fell 16% within the zone and 21% across the wider Sheffield district.

Launched in February last year, the scheme requires drivers of the most heavily polluting vehicles to pay a daily charge to use the inner city and rind road.

Passenger cars and motorbikes are not included.

Sheffield's clean air zone. Credit: Sheffield City Council

Cllr Ben Miskell, of Sheffield City Council, said the data was a "fantastic achievement" for the city.

He said: "Data collected as part of the Clean Air Zone shows that air pollution caused by vehicles has dropped right across the city, and we’re seeing that more and more people and business are making the switch to cleaner vehicles.

“In the coming year we expect to see even further improvements in our air quality, but there’s much more to be done to make sure that Sheffield’s air quality levels move closer to those recommended by the World Health Organisation.

"This is a brilliant start, but it is only a start."

NO2 levels in some locations remained above the legal limit in 2023, he said.

Greg Fell, director of public health for Sheffield City Council, said: “Whilst our first look at the annual average data is very positive, this is no time to slow down on clean air initiatives.

"We know that there are some locations across Sheffield that are still in exceedance of legal air quality limits, so there’s more to be done to improve the air we breathe.

“Legal limits for air pollution are set by the Government. However, these limits are not as strict as guidelines suggested by health experts like the World Health Organisation. This means that while the air might be considered "safe" by law, it is still harmful to our health, especially for children, older people and cause problems like asthma, heart disease, and other illnesses."

