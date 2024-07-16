Police have started an investigation after a man's body was found near Sheffield Cathedral.

Officers were called to the city centre at 5.19am on Tuesday, 16 July.

A cordon was put in place on Church Street.

South Yorkshire Police said the ma's death is "currently being treated as unexplained".

A spokesperson for the force said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A scene is in place at Church Street and officers will remain at the scene today.

The man has not yet been formally identified.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.