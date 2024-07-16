Police launch investigation after man's body found near Sheffield Cathedral
Police have started an investigation after a man's body was found near Sheffield Cathedral.
Officers were called to the city centre at 5.19am on Tuesday, 16 July.
A cordon was put in place on Church Street.
South Yorkshire Police said the ma's death is "currently being treated as unexplained".
A spokesperson for the force said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A scene is in place at Church Street and officers will remain at the scene today.
The man has not yet been formally identified.
