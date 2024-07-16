Police have issued an urgent appeal for information after a 10-year-old girl went missing from home in Bradford.

Malaikah Shah was last seen at around 1pm on Tuesday, 16 July, in the Buttershaw area.

She is said to look older than her age.

Malaikah was wearing black Adidas leggings and a pink and black football top with Lionel Messi's name on. She may also be wearing a black jacket.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "There are serious concerns for her welfare and anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police."