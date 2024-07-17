Seven people have been convicted for their roles in a huge drug dealing conspiracy which saw police seize more than £1million in cash.

The six men and one woman were found guilty of drugs and money laundering offences following a 12-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

It follows a lengthy investigation into the supply of class A drugs in the Chesterfield and Sheffield areas which began in 2022.

Almost 20kg of cocaine, a 9mm handgun, and approximately £1.2m cash were recovered as part of the investigation.

In one case officers found £680,000 in cash after stopping a vehicle in Sheffield.

The seven people found guilty after a trial were:

Casey Johnson, 32, formerly of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, Chesterfield

Nicky Haycock, 26, formerly of Harwood Gardens, Sheffield

Tania O’Brien, 40, of Greenwood Crescent, Sheffield

Soner Gunn, 34, of Verdon Street, Sheffield

Said Homily, 54, formerly of Glenhurst Road, North Finchley, London

Salah Nahar, 27, of St. Leonards Avenue, Harrow, London

Raza Shaon, 34, formerly of Petworth Road, Oldham

They will be sentenced in December, along with 13 others who had already admitted offences.

Det Insp Tom Bentley, of Derbyshire Police, said: "This has been a lengthy investigation which has seen two years of hard work into a highly organised group of people who were making huge amounts of money through the supply of illegal drugs.

" Our investigation was a complex one and I would like to thank everyone who played a role in helping us dismantle this gang’s operations and remove a large quantity of Class A drugs from the streets."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.