Rubbish will be left "piling up" in Sheffield after workers voted to strike, a union has warned.

Unite says almost 100 workers will walk out this month over claims the union is being prevented from acting on behalf of members in negotiations with the company.

Its leaders say they speak for 80% of the workforce, but refuse collection company Veolia recognises another union as the employees' sole representative.

They said collections would come to a "standstill" when d rivers and loaders walk out from 29 July to 2 August.

Unite g eneral secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is absurd that a union representing 80% of a workforce is blocked from making collective bargaining arrangements by an employer, especially one it has national agreements with up and down the country.

“Our members are rightly angry at such game-playing and having exhausted all negotiations are taking to the picket line to state their case."

Unite regional officer Shane Sweeting added: “Strike action will inevitably result in rubbish piling up across Sheffield. Veolia needs to understand the depth of anger among our members and urgently come back to the negotiating table."

Veolia has been contacted for comment.