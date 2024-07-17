The M62 motorway has been closed westbound while emergency services deal with a "medical emergency".National Highways posted on social media to saying the incident at junction 31 for Castleford in West Yorkshire is causing delays of "around half an hour and increasing".

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at the exit slip road for junction 31 and back on at the entry slip road for the same junction.

