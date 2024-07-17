A mother who smothered her baby to death during a mental health episode has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Hayley MacFarlane killed five-month-old daughter Evelyn after leaving a Christmas party at the mental health unit in Leeds where she was being treated on 20 December last year.

After the incident in Woodhouse Moor Park she called her husband, who was driving over to see her, and told him to pull over.

She told him Evelyn was "gone" before calling 999 and telling police she had killed her daughter.

The 39-year-old, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, was initially charged with murder, but later admitted the charge of infanticide.

Sheffield Crown C ourt heard she was normally "caring and empathetic" but had been suffering from post natal depression and postpartum psychosis.

Police were called to Woodhouse Moor Park after Evelyn was fatally smothered. Credit: ITV News

What is postpartum psychosis?

According to the NHS, postpartum psychosis is a serious mental health illness that can affect someone soon after having a baby.

About one in 1,000 mothers experiences the condition.

Symptoms usually start suddenly within the first two weeks and can include hallucinations, delusions, manic behaviour, low mood, depression and confusion.

It is unclear what causes postpartum psychosis, but women are more at risk if they already have a diagnosis of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.

Unlike the mild mood changes which affect many new mothers, it should be treated as a medical emergency.

Treatment usually happens in hospital and can include medication, electroconvulsive therapy and psychological therapy.

Anyone at higher risk should be seen by a perinatal psychiatrist and have a pre-birth planning meeting at around 32 weeks of pregnancy with everyone involved in their care.

The court heard MacFarlane referred herself to a mental health team after Evelyn's birth, having felt "dread" and guilt about her daughter.

She was seen by a consultant but Evelyn was feeding well and putting on weight.

MacFarlane was given anti-depressants but felt unable to take them. A month before Evelyn's death, she placed her baby in a sink full of water.

She was diagnosed with post natal depression and detained under the Mental Health Act and remained an inpatient in hospital until the day of Evelyn's death.

MacFarlane, who sobbed throughout the sentencing hearing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.