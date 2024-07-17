Drivers will have to pay to park at five beauty spots in Leeds after plans were approved by the council.

Despite "clear opposition", Leeds City Council has approved charges at Golden Acre Park, Middleton Park Bike Hub, Otley Chevin Forest Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam.

Drivers will pay £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for half a day and £4 for a full day.

A season ticket will cost £10 a month or £80 a year.

Anyone who fails to pay could be fined £50.

A two-hour maximum stay will also be introduced at Oakwood Clock car park, although it will remain free to use for people visiting local shops.

The proceeds of the scheme will cover the cost of maintaining the car parks, according to a report for council officials.

The report said the plans would "encourage more people to consider walking, car sharing or using public transport" and would "relieve pressures" on car parks at peak periods.

It also said that by "nudging people towards using active travel" could help improve air quality in the city. Electric vehicle charging facilities will also be considered "where feasible".

T he new charges could be introduced later this year following a statutory process.

A spokesperson for the council said it was facing "budget cuts and cost increases" like many others across the country "as demand for our services grows", meaning its parks and countryside service "no longer has the funding" to maintain the parks as it did before.

In a statement, they said: “We’re proud of our parks but many need substantial investment to enable residents safely to enjoy these open spaces in the long term.

"Following the consultation on car parking we have reviewed our options and have exhausted all alternatives to fund improvements in our parks, given the scale of challenge across the council.

“Income from car parking charges will help ensure we can continue to maintain the quality of our parks and green spaces for the people who use them.

"We want residents to continue to enjoy the benefits of access to nature and green spaces and are committed to keeping costs affordable, with annual permits on sale for regular visitors.”

