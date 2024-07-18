Police have been dealing with mass disorder in Leeds after a disturbance at a property spilled out onto the street.

Dozens of officers were deployed after hundreds of people gathered on Luxor Street in Harehills.

Footage shared on social media appears to show a police car under attack.

West Yorkshire Police say they were called at 5pm on Thursday 18 July and found 'an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children'.

It added: "More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place."

The public are advised to avoid the area and further officers have been deployed to manage the incident.

Road closures have been put in place from Luxor View to Hovingham Avenue due to an overturned car.

No injuries have been reported, but the public are advised to avoid the area.