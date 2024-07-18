A French lifeguard and local authority have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a British girl who drowned on a school trip.

Twelve-year-old Jessica Lawson, from East Yorkshire, died when a plastic pontoon overturned in a lake near Limoges during a trip with Wolfreton School in July 2015.

In October 2022, three of her teachers were acquitted of manslaughter by gross negligence.

At the time lifeguard Leo Lemaire , who was on duty at the time of the accident, was also cleared, along with the local authority for the town of Liginiac.

It left Jessica's parents devastated that no one had been held responsible for their daughter's death.

But on Wednesday, an appeal court found Lemaire, 30, guilty of manslaughter, along with Liginiac Town Hall.

The charge stated that there was "a clearly deliberate violation of an obligation of providing safety or prudence".

The lake where Jessica died. Credit: ITV News

Lemaire was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence. The council was fined 20,000 euros, the equivalent of just under £17,000.

Both parties were ordered to jointly pay damages to Jessica's parents, Tony and Brenda Lawson, who now live in Portugal.

The amounts were 40,000 euros (£33,000) for "moral damage", 15,000 euros (£12,000) for anxiety, and the same amount for the suffering the family endured.

All the teachers, Steven Layne, Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers, who were in charge of the group of swimmers, were once again acquitted.

The family has not commented on the judgement, but their lawyer Eloi Chan told ITV News: "The Lawson family is relieved with this judgement because someone has been held accountable for their daughter's death. I think they were relieved after nearly ten years that the lifeguard and the township have been held accountable.

"It has been a very difficult and protracted struggle for justice... they were yearning for it to come to an end because it has been a very gruelling process and it has intermingled with the process of grief.

"They were afraid that they would not get Jessica justice. They were afraid they would be left with their own grief and their struggle alone. But now they have accomplished it, they have seen it through."

Leo Lemaire was found guilty of manslaughter. Credit: ITV News

During the initial trial, the court heard how Jessica was hit on the head when the pontoon flipped over.

She was rescued by the lifeguard and then airlifted to hospital, but medics were unable to save her.

Lemaire insisted that he was used to seeing the orange pontoon overturn, and it was not considered dangerous.

After he was acquitted following the original trial, he said: "Today was the moment the day for everyone to move on and try to move forward with their lives."

But appeal court judges criticised Lemaire - who had denied any wrongdoing - for his "lack of vigilance" on the day of the tragedy. They said the local council was particularly negligent in not putting up warning signs.

