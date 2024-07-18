A police horse who was hit by a car has returned to duty four months later.

Nineteen-year-old Ledston, who is based at the West Yorkshire Police Mounted Section at Carr Gate, Wakefield, was injured when an overtaking car hit him near East Ardsley, Leeds, on 1 March. He has been recovering ever since.

But he has now made a full recovery and returned to duty.

The driver was required to attend a driver training course following the collision.

Ch Insp James Farrar said: "The collision he was involved in could have resulted in serious injuries or even worse for Ledston, his rider and other road users and it demonstrates the caution all motorists need to take when passing horses.

“I’d urge all motorists to follow the Highway Code and slow right down and give all horses a wide berth of at least two metres when passing them."

