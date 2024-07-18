Play Brightcove video

Graham Potter responds to England 'speculation'

Graham Potter has refused to be drawn on rumours he may replace Gareth Southgate as the next England manager.

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss, who is among the bookies' favourites, was asked about the vacancy as he accepted an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University.

The 49-year-old told ITV News: "Today's not the day to talk about that. I'm here to receive this award.

"The only thing to say is what a great job Gareth did. As an Englishman, I'm very proud of him and the team," he said.

"In English football, I can't think of anybody with more respect than Gareth has, for how he's conducted himself, led the team deep into tournaments, him and his staff did wonderful job.

"The rest is just speculation."

Potter, who is from Solihull, was receiving an honorary doctorate for services to sport at the university, which he joined in 2009 as manager of the Leeds Carnegie men’s team before completing a masters in leadership.

He later became football development manager at the University of Hull, before going on to manage Swedish club Östersunds FK and later Swansea, Brighton and Chelsea.

Speaking about being recognised, Potter said he was "extremely proud and honoured" to receive the award, and that the university had played "a significant role" in his development as a coach and person.

“I will be forever thankful to the students and staff at Leeds Beckett University for giving me the opportunity to learn, develop and grow in a wonderful environment," he said.

"The lessons have stayed with me throughout my career and therefore it is with extreme gratitude that I accept this award.”Leeds Beckett University's vice-chancellor Prof Peter Slee said: “As both an alumnus and former colleague, we are proud to have been part of Graham’s journey to the top of English football.

"Graham is a champion of personal and professional development, and his success demonstrates the value of taking a critical and methodical approach to leadership in elite sport."

