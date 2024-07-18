A "powerful and well built" man who left a woman with broken bones after a "dreadful" attack has been jailed for more than a decade.

Eugene Sykes, 48, repeatedly punched and kicked his victim in an incident in Huddersfield on 19 July last year.

She needed hospital treatment for injuries including fractured ribs.

Sykes, of Halifax, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and jailed for 13 years.

Det Con Eleanor Radley of the Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Team, said: “Eugene Sykes committed a sustained, brutal, attack on a vulnerable female victim and we are pleased to see him jailed.

“The violence this powerful and well-built man used against a much physically weaker victim was dreadful and speaks volumes for his cowardice, as does his attempt to avoid blame for what he did.

"By comparison, his victim showed genuine courage in both reporting him and in working with the police and CPS over the last 12 months to force him to account for this very serious offending.

