Police are appealing for information about a shooting suspect who they believe fled to the Caribbean.

Detectives want to speak to Ellis Thornton over an incident in Lister Lane, Halifax, in January 2023 which caused damage to a window.

Thornton, who is 25 and from the Gledhow area of Leeds, is around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build, and is believed to have flown to Barbados shortly after the offence.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck of West Yorkshire Police said: “We have conducted and continue to conduct numerous enquiries to locate Ellis Thornton in relation to this serious offence.

“Those who believe they can flee the country to escape should be aware that we liaise with law enforcement partners across the world to locate people who are believed to have been involved in serious crimes.

“Similarly, anyone who is harbouring Thornton could also be committing a criminal offence, and we would urge anyone who has information that may assist in locating him to contact us.”

