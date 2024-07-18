Train operator Northern has written to the headteachers of 11 secondary schools calling for help to stop "persistent, calculated" fare dodging.

The company said there had been a catalogue of incidents since September 2023, including students travelling without tickets, ticket fraud and anti-social behaviour as well as verbal and physical assaults on conductors and station staff.

Behaviour at some stations has been so bad that it has had to call on help from British Transport Police.

The 11 schools are:

Bingley Grammar in West Yorkshire

Hazel Grove High School in Greater Manchester

Highfields College in Greater Manchester

Knutsford High School in Cheshire

Nunthorpe Academy in North Yorkshire

Rainhill High School in Merseyside

Reddish Vale High School in Greater Manchester

Sutton Academy in Merseyside

Turton High School in Greater Manchester

Ulverston Victoria High School in Cumbria

Wilmslow High School in Cheshire

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “What we’re seeing is persistent, calculated fare evasion.

“With secondary school students, fare evasion incidents tend to occur on relatively short journeys between rural and suburban stations which are not barrier-controlled.

“That, combined with the limited time conductors have to carry out ticket checks, emboldens students to travel without a ticket."

Northern says it has been dealing with a series of issues since September 2023 and wants headteachers' help in the new school year.

I n recent months, Northern said incidents had escalated.

“We’ve seen students climb on station canopies and assault station staff in order to avoid ticket checks - it’s completely unacceptable," Mr Powles added.

“That’s why we’re calling on headteachers to help us identify repeat offenders."

The train operator is already working with Honley High School in West Yorkshire and says a "joined-up approach" makes a difference.

Teachers have been sent to Honley station to help identify students and ensure station staff are able to carry out ticket checks without a risk to their safety.

James Meads, the assistant headteacher of Honley High School, said: “As well as raising the topic of fare evasion in school assemblies, we have also contacted the parents of students to make them aware - and we will continue to support Northern on this issue when the new academic year gets underway in September.”

Northern is now in talks with Highfields College and Sutton Academy to adopt a similar approach at their local stations from September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.