The clean-up operation following a night of rioting in Leeds has started, after "disgraceful" scenes of disorder left a trail of destruction in one area of the city.

The events in Harehills were sparked by an incident at an address in Luxor Street around 5pm on Thursday, when police were called to an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children.

More people started to arrive at the location and the agency workers and children were taken to a safe place.

As a crowd started to gather, more officers were called to “pockets of disorder” emerging, eventually becoming a large scale riot which saw a police car flipped over and a double decker bus set on fire.

Gipton and Harehills ward councillor, Mothin Ali - who was shown in social media videos trying to stop some of the rioters - said the scene had been "absolute mayhem".

He said up to 2,000 people had been involved at the peak of the incident and said he and others had tried to help police who were initially caught in the middle of the incident.

"It was quite chaotic, it was absolutely crazy out here," he said. "First of all, we were trying to shelter the police... we acted as human shields for the police, because they were there without riot gear, without helmets, without shields, being pelted with bricks and bottles.

"We were just trying to calm people down and act as a protection barrier for the police while they made the withdrawal."

Councillor Mothin Ali said he tried to intervene as rioting continued on Thursday evening.

Social media videos showing the police withdrawing from the area have attracted criticism from those online. Asked about the decision, Cllr Ali said the area's neighbourhood policing team had been "fantastic", initially trying to "manage things, and not escalate things".

"In hindsight we can say [withdrawing] is the wrong decision... but the idea was to not antagonise things and try to let it fizzle out."

He said he had been in touch with police throughout the incident, but would like to meet senior officers to find out why the decision to withdraw had been made.

Refusing to be drawn on what had happened to instigate the disorder, Cllr Ali said he did not want to comment on the rumours circulating without having "real facts".

"There is some community upset around that, [but] I think we should be trying to calm the situation and not speculate," he said.

He also said arrests over the disorder "absolutely" needed to be made.

"There were people who were legitimately angry, but there were people here as well who wanted to cause trouble for the sake of causing trouble, and those people need to be held to account.

"Frustration is appropriate, but attacking a bus with innocent people on it is not."

On the prospect of further trouble on Friday, Cllr Ali called for calm and unity.

"I just hope everyone stays calm, I just hope everyone remembers we are a community, and whatever happens here is going to impact us in the long term.

"Let's come together, let's unite, and let's try to fix some of these problems."

ITV News reporter Katie Oscroft on the ground in Harehills

A police cordon remains around the burnt out bus - the most telling image of last night’s riots. A small crowd of people are just standing and looking at it.

A street sweeper now patrols the area which hours ago was thick with smoke and the sound of an angry crowd. Elsewhere in Harehills, police officers wearing masks are looking closely at the wreckage of the bus.

Councillors from the area are now appealing for calm tonight and as they do so, the crowd increases and some young people join them.

There is a nervous calm in this area now and in the middle of it the double decker bus, all but flattened to the ground, burnt out and surrounded by shards of glass.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who is also a West Yorkshire MP, said police have her full backing in “taking the strongest possible action” against rioters.

She said in a statement: “The scenes of criminality and disorder in Leeds last night were disgraceful, including attacks on police vehicles and public transport, and will have been very distressing for local residents.

“Those responsible must face the full force of the law and West Yorkshire Police have my support in pursuing the perpetrators and taking the strongest possible action against them.

“Local partners are meeting this morning and the police, the mayor and local councillors will be working closely with the community to provide support and reassurance and prevent further disturbances.

“Where there are incidents of disorder or unrest in communities, there is a responsibility on everyone to support the local agencies and residents who are working to resolve problems and prevent escalation. They have my support in their local work to provide a calm and firm response.”

West Yorkshire's mayor, Tracy Brabin, also responded to the rioting in a statement, saying she was "absolutely appalled by the violent and thoughtless actions".

“Such criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and I am in touch with West Yorkshire Police for regular updates on the progress of their investigation," she said.

“I would urge everyone to refrain from speculation on social media and if members of the public believe they have footage of criminal behaviour, I would ask for this to be passed on to the police.

“I am relieved that nobody was seriously hurt in this incident – we will provide any support we can to the people of Harehills following the violence perpetrated in their community.”

Another councillor for the area, Salma Arif, was also seen in social media videos trying to defuse the situation and appealing for people to be calm and stay away.

Richard Burgon, MP for Leeds East, posted an update on social media on Friday morning: "This morning I’ve been in Harehills speaking with local residents who are devastated by yesterday’s serious incidents.

"So many good people worked together to try to calm things and reduce disorder in the community they care about so much. They are unsung heroes in our community."

He had previously posted on Thursday to say he had been speaking with Harehills residents affected by the day's "very serious incidents"."They care passionately about their community," he said. "They want the disorder to end. They want those pushing misinformation from afar to stop."

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...