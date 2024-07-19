A man is due to appear in court charged with murder over the death of a woman at a flat.

Louisa Hall, 43, of Potternewton, Leeds, was found dead at a flat in Oatland Court in the Little London area of the city on 25 October last year.

Steven Francis, 59, of Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' court later on Friday.

