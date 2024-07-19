Two men have been jailed for raping and sexually assaulting two women at a house party after a chance meeting outside a fast food restaurant.

Leeds Crown Court heard 24-year-old Ibrahim Kone, of Moor Crescent Chase, Leeds, spoke to the women after seeing them outside the takeaway in the city centre on 3 July 2021.

The pair later went to a house in the Harehills area, where they were met by Kone and his 21-year-old associate Ibrahima Krubally.

Both victims were then attacked.

Krubally, of Gledhow Road, Leeds, fled abroad after the incident, but was eventually tracked down to Germany and extradited to the UK.

Both men were found guilty of rape following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Krubally was jailed for 12 years for three counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Kone was sentenced to eight years in prison on one count of rape.

Det Con Samantha Wilson from West Yorkshire Police said the victims showed "bravery" in coming forward and commended their courage in giving evidence in court.

"There is no doubt that Kone and Krubally have caused both victims significant physiological and physical harm because of their actions," she said.

Det Insp Richard James added: “Unfortunately, the victims wait for justice was prolonged by Krubally leaving the country during court proceedings.

“I hope this case demonstrates that we will work with our counterparts internationally to ensure that dangerous offenders cannot evade prosecution by fleeing overseas."

