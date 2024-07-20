Police have evacuated 35 homes following the discovery of "suspicious items" during a search of a property.

Officers conducted a search on Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield, as part of enquiries following a reported assault on Derby Road on Friday, 19 July.

Derbyshire Police said: "A number of suspicious items were found which resulted in the cordon being put in place for the safety of people in the immediate area."

A large police presence has been seen in the area. Credit: ITV News

Initially three homes were evacuated but families in a further 32 properties were then asked to leave by emergency services.

The road has been cordoned off and a large police presence is in the area.

A rest centre has been set up at Queen's Park Leisure Centre.

Police conducted a search on Friday, 19 July. Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson for the force said it is unclear when people will be able to return to their homes.

"Residents will be informed by officers as and when they can return to their properties.

"At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and cordon will be in place. We will update our channels as soon as further information is available."

