A man has been charged with setting a bus on fire during rioting in Leeds.

The double decker bus was destroyed after it was set alight in the Harehills area on Thursday night, 18 July.

Footage of a man apparently deliberately igniting the fire went viral on social media.

Iustin Dobre, aged 37, of Clifton Mount, Harehills, Leeds, has been charged with violent disorder and arson recklessly endangering life.

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 July.

Trouble broke out on Thursday evening after social services were called to deal with a child protection issue on Luxor Street.

Tensions spilled over after police arrived to provide back-up. Over the course of several hours, large crowds gathered, police were attacked with missiles and several fires were started.

The bus was reduced to a charred shell. Credit: Katie Dickinson/PA

During a visit to Harehills on Friday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said those responsible should feel the “full force of the law” for what she described as “audacious criminality”.

On Saturday police arrested five people on suspicion of violent disorder.

Four others who were initially arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed pending further investigation.

Police said a vigil held on Friday evening passed peacefully, but a woman was arrested on suspicion of public disorder offence. She was released and given a conditional caution.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An increased police presence remains in place in the area and will do so over the coming days."

The force is continuing to appeal for pictures and videos of the incident.

