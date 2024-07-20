Two men have been seriously injured in a machete attack.

Police were called in the early hours of Saturday morning, 20 July, by staff at Pontefract General Hospital who said two men had arrived with serious injuries.

The men are still in hospital, one of them with a critical head injury.

West Yorkshire Police said a scene was put in place at the petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone.

Police were called by staff at Pontefract General Infirmary Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson for the force said: "At 1.43 this morning (20 July) officers were called by staff from Pontefract General Infirmary to reports that two males had attended with serious injuries from what’s believed was a machete.

" Enquiries are ongoing by Wakefield CID.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed an assault taking place or who may have dash cam footage that might assist the investigation."

