Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been readmitted to hospital after suffering a setback in his recovery from throat surgery, his family has revealed.

Boycott, 83, was discharged from hospital on Friday after a successful operation to remove a cancerous tumour from his throat, but is back under hospital care after developing pneumonia.

The former Yorkshire and England batter revealed earlier this month he had received a second diagnosis of the illness after he previously underwent extensive chemotherapy in 2002.

A brief statement from the family on Boycott’s X account read: “Thank you all for the well wishes, we’ve been blown away by the sheer number of them.

“Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse and my father has developed pneumonia and is unable to eat or drink so is back in hospital on oxygen and a feeding tube for the foreseeable.”

Boycott scored 8,114 runs in 108 Tests for his country, including 22 centuries, at an average of 47.72 and amassed 48,426 first-class runs in total across two decades.