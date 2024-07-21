Six people, including two children, have died in a crash between a car and a motorbike.

Police were called to the collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday, 21 July.

West Yorkshire Police said: "The collision, which involved two vehicles, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

"Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3:54pm."

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger were confirmed dead at the scene.

The two children, both girls, were travelling in the car with two adults. They were all confirmed dead at the scene.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane as emergency services carry out an investigation.

Police had earlier warned drivers to avoid the area.

Supt Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Barnsley North MP Dan Jarvis described the incident as "devastating news".

Posting on X, he wrote: "My heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives."

