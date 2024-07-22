A car became submerged in an incoming tide on a North East Lincolnshire beach after its owner drove out to retrieve two jet skis.

The black 4x4 could be seen in the sea from around 10.30am on Saturday in Cleethorpes.

The local RNLI said volunteers were called to assist after a member of the public tried to rescue the jet skis close to the sand bank just off the town's pier.

Cleethorpes resort manager Scott Snowden said: "From the vehicle owner's point of view it is stranded and will have to be recovered on the next available low tide."

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and the RNLI were involved in the rescue after the car drove from the Wonderland end of Cleethorpes Prom to the area known as The Sunken Forest.

No injuries have been reported.A spokesman for Cleethorpes RNLI said the man did get one of the jet skis going and towed the other one back to shore successfully.

Two years ago another 4x4 was stranded on the same beach after attempting to retrieve jet skis.

Six years ago a bus was found abandoned on Cleethorpes beach and had to be towed away by the coastguard.

