A driver has called for cyclists to show "common sense" after he caught an individual on a bike holding onto a moving bus.

Will Houlton recorded the cyclist clinging to the Stagecoach bus on Moorland Avenue in Lincoln on 16 July.

Posting a video of the incident on Facebook, he said: "If this is your child, please have a word on how stupid he is thinking it’s a smart idea to hold onto a bus travelling at 30mph next to another lane of moving cars.

"If I had hit your child it would have ended up being my fault, so maybe teach some common sense into your child please."

It is not clear how old the male in the video is, but it is not believed anyone was injured in the incident.

Under the Road Traffic Act it is illegal for a cyclist to hold onto a motor vehicle or trailer while in motion.

Stagecoach declined to comment on the incident.

