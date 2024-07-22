A couple and two of their three daughters died in a crash which also killed two others.

Shannen Morgan, Shane Roller and their children Lillie and Rubie have been named locally as four of the six people who died at the scene of the collision, on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield, on Sunday.

A third daughter, aged 11, was not involved.

Two people who were riding a motorcycle also died in the incident.

Mr Roller's brother, Callum, wrote on Facebook that he was "lost for words".

He said: "We lost two of our nieces my sister in law and my amazing brother in a car accident... I’m absolutely heartbroken, I’m gonna miss all of you!"

He added: "You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!"

The road was closed after the crash.

Other tributes have been paid on social media, as investigations continued at the scene on Monday.

Writing on Facebook, Chelsea Love said she was "absolutely devastated for this beautiful family".

"Life is so cruel," she added.

Chelsea Element said of Ms Morgan: " You are and always will be one of my closest friends.

"There are no words to describe the utter loss this has created for family/friends and the community around us."

Laney Daye wrote: "Life can be so cruel at times, absolutely devastated to hear about Shannen Morgan and her beautiful family.

"Sending love and strength to my family at this difficult time. Words can’t describe how you must be feeling."

A fundraiser for the surviving daughter raised more than £40,000 in less than 24 hours.

Organiser Paul Hepple said the money raised would go towards living expenses, education, counselling and support.

He described the girl as "bright and resilient" and "known for her infectious smile and kind heart".

He added: "Despite her unimaginable loss, she shows incredible strength every day."

Thanking those who had donated, he added: " We are truly overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for your remarkable generosity... Your support is making a significant difference in her life, providing her with the stability and care she needs during this unimaginably difficult time."

