Three arrested and 10-year-old in hospital after being attacked by XL Bully in Doncaster
Warning: This article contains distressing images.
A 10-year-old child is in hospital after being attacked by an XL Bully dog in Doncaster.
Officers were called to a property on Belvedere in Balby at 10:15am on Monday 22 July to reports that a child had been bitten.
It is reported that the child was in the garden of a neighbouring property where the XL Bully was housed.
The dog attacked the child, aggressively ragged their head and bit their neck, causing serious injuries.
The bleeding was controlled and the child's injuries are not believing to be life-threatening.
The unregistered XL Bully was seized and remains in police kennels.
A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog, allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and child neglect.
Two teenagers aged 13 and 15 were also arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and possession of a banned breed of dog.
They have since been released from police custody.
