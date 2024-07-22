Warning: This article contains distressing images.

A 10-year-old child is in hospital after being attacked by an XL Bully dog in Doncaster.

Officers were called to a property on Belvedere in Balby at 10:15am on Monday 22 July to reports that a child had been bitten.

It is reported that the child was in the garden of a neighbouring property where the XL Bully was housed.

The dog attacked the child, aggressively ragged their head and bit their neck, causing serious injuries.

Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The bleeding was controlled and the child's injuries are not believing to be life-threatening.

The unregistered XL Bully was seized and remains in police kennels.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a banned breed of dog, allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and child neglect.

Two teenagers aged 13 and 15 were also arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control and possession of a banned breed of dog.

They have since been released from police custody.

