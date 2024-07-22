An RAF Spitfire has been given a special makeover in honour of a pilot who was killed in a crash.

Squadron leader Mark Long died when the Spitfire he was flying crashed in Lincolnshire on 24 May.

The 43-year-old Long was a Typhoon pilot and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight pilot at RAF Coningsby.

Now t he Battle of Britain Memorial Flight team has announced that Spitfire TE311 has had the fictional squadron code "L-NG" painted on her starboard side in Mr Long's honour.

His name has also been added to the aircraft, beneath the cockpit.

Credit: Twitter/@RAFBBMF

Following his death, Mr Long was described as having an "unwavering passion with laughter, love, and dedication to his family".

"His talent for flying was there for all to see, and his ability to connect to everyone he met was infectious. Mark will be cherished and deeply missed by us all."

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding Battle of Britain Memorial Flight said he personified the very best of the Royal Air Force and "In life, we are occasionally privileged to meet incredible people like Mark."

Messages were left for Sqn Ldr Long at RAF Coningsby. Credit: ITV News

An inquest into his death opened at Lincoln Coroner's Court in June.

Paul Smith, the senior coroner for Lincolnshire, adjourned the inquest until November.

A provisional cause of death was given as head and neck injuries following a postmortem at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

The RAF said it had taken the decision to ground the aircraft while investigations take place.

A Just Giving Page set up in Mark's name with the aim of raising money for a flying scholarship for disabled people has surpassed its £15,000 target.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.