Two men have been arrested after a woman was raped in a cemetery in a "terrifying" early hours incident.

Police were called to Dean Road Cemetery, Scarborough, at 1.50am on Sunday, 21 July.

A 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in custody for questioning.

North Yorkshire Police say the victim is receiving specialist support.

Det Ch Insp Dave Ellis said: "This was a terrifying incident, and we continue to support the brave victim who came forward to report it."

He appealed for a potential witness who was seen walking down Dean Road to come forward.

"Could you be the person we need to speak to? Were you in the area at the time? If so, please get in touch," he said.

"We understand this incident may cause concern in the community, but we would like to provide reassurance that we are treating this as an isolated incident."

