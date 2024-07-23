An 18-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in a cemetery.

Muhamed Enwar Fadhlallah is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court accused of attacking the woman in Dean Road Cemetery in Scarborough on 21 July, .

A 21-year-old man who was also arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police described the incident, which took place at 1.50am, as "terrifying".

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forwards.