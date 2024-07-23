Police say they have made 20 arrests after a mass disturbance in Leeds.

Trouble broke out in the Harehills area on the evening of Thursday, 18 July, after social workers called for police back-up to deal with a child protection issue.

Large crowds gathered, vehicles were set on fire and emergency workers were attacked during disturbances lasting several hours.West Yorkshire Police said its investigation had used all available techniques, including facial recognition and analysis of hundreds of pieces of social media content, to identify the troublemakers.

The force said 40 suspects have been identified and 20 people have been arrested - 17 related to the disorder and three because of other issues within the area.

Three have been charged with arson recklessly endangering life and violent disorder.

Police have been carrying out extra patrols in Harehills since the incident. Credit: PA

Mark Mitchell, 43, of Strathmore View, Leeds and Zamonsty Milan, 30, of Seaforth Road, Leeds, were due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today on Tuesday, 23 July.

Iustin Dobre, 37, of Clifton Mount, was remanded in custody after appearing in court on Monday charged with setting fire to a bus.

All 17 others have been released on bail.

Police said they expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

Assistant Chief Constable Patrick Twiggs said: "A dedicated investigation team was set up within hours of the disorder, with initial arrests taking place early on Friday morning and continuing over the weekend. We have promised residents that all necessary resources will be utilised to bring in all those believed to be involved, and our efforts will continue. “I want to thank residents in Harehills for their dignified response to the offending committed by a minority on Thursday night and Friday morning."

He said police have held several community meetings since Thursday. “Residents rightly want to see those involved progress through the criminal justice system and local officers remain highly visible to support the local community," he added.

