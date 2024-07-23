A fundraising appeal to support an 11-year-old girl left orphaned after her parents and sisters died in a crash has exceeded £200,000.

Shannen Morgan and Shane Roller were in a Ford Focus car which was involved in a collision with a motorbike on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday.

They died at the scene, along with their daughters Rubie, nine, and Lillie, four.

A man and a woman who were on the bike also suffered fatal injuries.

The couple's other daughter, aged 11, was with friends after reportedly deciding not to join the rest of the family on an outing.

More than 12,000 donations have been made since an online crowdfunding campaign was launched in the wake of the crash to support her.

It passed £200,000 within 48 hours.

Writing online, Paul Heller, a family friend who set up the appeal, said: "We are absolutely blown away by the incredible generosity and kindness shown by all of you...This outpouring of love and compassion is truly heartwarming and is making an enormous difference in her life."He said the donations would provide the "stability, care, and resources she needs to navigate this difficult time".