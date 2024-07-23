A man and a woman who died when their motorbike was involved in a crash that also killed a family of four were a married couple, police have confirmed.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine, 48, were travelling on the same bike when they collided with a Ford Focus on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday.

Their son, who has not been named, described them as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else".

Mr and Mrs Barton had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Couple Shannen Morgan and Shane Roller and their daughters Rubie, nine, and Lillie, four, also died in Sunday's crash.

Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie died in the incident. Credit: Family handout

Their other daughter, aged 11, was not in the car as she was with friends.

A fundraising appeal that was launched to support her has raised almost £300,000 in 48 hours.

The A61 remains closed and investigations are continuing investigations at the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.