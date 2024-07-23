Children returned to family after Harehills disorder
Four children whose removal into foster care sparked riots in Leeds last week have now been returned to stay with their extended family.
The children had been staying with other extended family members when they were taken into emergency care by police and social workers on Thursday over concerns they would be taken out of the UK.
This triggered disorder which led to a bus being torched and a police car being overturned in the suburb of Harehills.