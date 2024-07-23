A gang who flooded the streets of Doncaster with class A drugs have been jailed.

Ringleader Josh Ashton - known as "Ash" - Logan Day, Billy Alexander and Adie Cliff supplied heroin and crack cocaine across Conisborough, Denaby and Mexborough.

They operated a "ring and bring" business nicknamed the "Ash" line, with customers calling a designated number before a supplier delivered the drugs.

Day, Alexander and Cliff were arrested in November 2023 after they were caught supplying drugs.

Body-worn video footage captured the arrest of Cliff, who ran away from police as he got out of a taxi in Mexborough.

Adie Cliff was arrested after running into a field

All four men were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court for their parts in the drug dealing business.

Alexander, 21, of Cadeby Avenue, Conisbrough, was jailed for three years.

Cliff, 22, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main, and Day, 27, of Althestane Road, Conisbrough, were both sentenced to three years and four months.

Ashton, 20, of Parkgate Avenue, Conisbrough, was jailed for four years and eight months.

Det Sgt Rachael Smith, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a really complex case that required lots of evidence to be pulled together in order to ensure that charges could be secured and that justice would prevail.

"Ashton was a volatile individual pulling the strings on this drugs line."

She added: "Their criminality created unsafe areas in the city, with rival organised crime groups vying for trade and trying to increase their influence over the drugs market."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.