Three men have been arrested following a machete attack at a petrol station.

Police were called by staff at Pontefract General Infirmary on Saturday, 20 July, to reports two men had been admitted with serious injuries.

Officers then attended the Gulf petrol station on Wakefield Road, Featherstone.

West Yorkshire Police said one of the men had a critical head injury but both have since been released from hospital.

Three men, aged 33, 41 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

