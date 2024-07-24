A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash which killed six people.

Shane Roller, 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, and their daughters Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and four-year-old Lillie Morgan-Roller died at the scene of the collision, on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield, on Sunday, 21 July.

The family were in a Ford Focus car which was involved in a crash with a motorcycle at around 4pm.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine, 48, who were travelling on the bike, were also killed in the crash.

A man was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw a grey coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the crash.

Det Sgt Steven Suggitt added: "I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us."

