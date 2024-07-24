Police who attended a crash that left six people dead have been praised for their professionalism in the face of "incredibly distressing circumstances".

Shane Roller, 33, Shannen Morgan, 30, and their daughters Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, and four-year-old Lillie Morgan-Roller died at the scene of of the collision, on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield, on Sunday, 21 July.

The family were in a Ford Focus car which was involved in a crash with a motorcycle at around 4pm.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine, 48, who were travelling on the bike, were also killed in the crash.

Shane Roller and Shannen Morgan, their daughters Rubie and Lillie and Christopher and Janine Barton all died in the crash. Credit: Family photographs

Craig Nicholls, chair of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said the "professionalism and dedication" shown in "incredibly distressing circumstances" were admirable.

He said: "The emotional toll on our officers in dealing with such harrowing scenes is significant, and their efforts to manage the situation with compassion and care are truly commendable."

He added: "This heart breaking incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life, and my deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who perished.

"Words fall short in expressing the sorrow and pain that accompany such an immense loss."

A fundraising appeal launched to support 11-year-old Poppie Roller, the only surviving member of the family killed in the crash, has now raised more than £340,000.

The A61 remains closed and investigations are continuing at the scene.

