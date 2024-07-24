Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matt Price.

A new public address system will play messages enforcing the town's rules in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour in Grimsby.

Short messages telling people not to cycle in the pedestrian zone or drink in the street will be played via speakers every 15 minutes at the Bull Ring and Victoria Street South.

Other messages include restrictions on foul language and climbing buildings.

North East Lincolnshire Council launched a trial on Wednesday, 24 July.

Cllr Ron Shepherd said people behaving in an anti-social way should "be made aware of what they are doing and reprimanded accordingly".

He added: "This new system will be a way of educating a wider audience as visitors and residents go about their daily business.

"Should the trial be successful, we look forward to expanding its use in the future."

The trial was started after a public consultation identified anti-social behaviour as people's number one concern.

Between April and June this year, authorities received almost 100 calls about antisocial behaviour in Grimsby town centre alone.

Cllr Shepherd said: "People need to feel safe, they want to come into the town centre to be safe.

"What they don’t want is to be in fear of being run over either by someone on a cycle or an electric bike. What they don’t want is people coming into the town centre to cause anti-social behaviour."

Jonathan Hewitt runs a jewellers. in the town, which has been in his family for more than 150 years.

He told ITV News: "Well I welcome it, I hope it’s effective.

"They never seem to be able to stop cycling. The main danger is when people leave our shop they have to look left and right, if they’ve got children they’ll run out. It’s a hazard."

Police officers have joined the campaign, along with street wardens, to issue tickets to those who are caught flouting the rules.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.