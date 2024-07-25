Car left damaged after reported shooting in Leeds
A car has been left damaged after reports of a shooting near a takeaway in Leeds.
The incident happened near the Mr T's on Burley Road at around 5.10pm on Thursday.
A white Seat car could be seen with significant damage behind a police cordon. A nearby Mini car appeared to have suffered collision damage.
Burley Road was closed, with buses being diverted.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing in the Burley Road area of Leeds following a report of a firearms discharge at about 5.10pm today.
"Armed officers are assisting at the scene and a vehicle has been found with damage.No injuries have been reported and further enquiries are being made."
