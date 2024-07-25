A series of overnight closures will take place on a major motorway bridge in the latest phase of a two-year programme of repairs.

Work has been taking place on the M62 Ouse Bridge near Goole since March 2022, when a damaged joint was found.

Repairs were extended after damage was discovered to eight joints across both carriageways.

National Highways said t he latest phase of work would see the eastbound side of the motorway close between junctions 36 and 37 on the nights of 8, 9, 10 and 11 August.

This will be followed with further closures on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 38 (North Cave) and 36, on the night of 12 August.

Each closure is due in place from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

National Highways is also preparing to switch traffic between junctions 36 (Goole) and 37 (Howden), into a new contraflow.

This will see vehicles using the eastbound carriageway as the next phase of the work begins on the westbound carriageway.

Once this phase has finished, the final completion date for the joint replacement work - previously scheduled for the end of the summer - s is expected to be mid-autumn.

National Highways project manager John Stebbing said: “We recognise the impact of this scheme on drivers, residents and businesses, and our contractors have been working around the clock to complete the work.

"Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to encounter issues when working with complex structures such as Ouse Bridge, especially ones designed and constructed around 50 years ago.

“Safety is paramount, and we need to make sure Ouse Bridge remains safe for road users and our engineers who are working on the scheme.

"We’re now approaching the final phase of the scheme and we are extremely grateful to everyone for their patience while this has been finished.”

