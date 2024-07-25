A girl who was left orphaned after the rest of her family died in a crash is being "incredibly brave", a family friend has said.

Poppie Roller, 11, was at her best friend's home when her parents and two sisters were involved in a collision with a motorbike on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday.

All four died at the scene, along with a couple who were riding the bike.

After the incident, Paul Hepple - the step father of Poppie's best friend - set up an online fundraiser to support her with living expenses, counselling and education.

Having set an initial target of £3,000, Mr Hepple said he was "overwhelmed" after the appeal raised more than £370,000.

Poppie's parents Shane Roller and Shannen Morgan and sisters Rubie and Lillie. Credit: Family photograph

He said: "This global reach of compassion and kindness is truly heartwarming, and we cannot thank you enough."Poppie is being incredibly brave, showing strength beyond her years. She’s surrounded by love and support, and we’re all doing our best to keep her spirits high with fun activities and distractions.

"Whether it’s playing games, watching her favorite shows, or simply spending time with her family and friends, we are all committed to helping Poppie find moments of joy."

Poppie's parents Shane Roller, 33, and Shannen Morgan, 30, had been on an outing with their other daughters Rubie, nine, and Lillie, four, when their Ford Focus was involved in a crash with a motorbike on the A61 at around 3.55pm.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who were among six people killed in the crash near Wakefield Credit: Family handout/PA

They suffered fatal injuries, as did married couple Christopher and Janine Barton, who were riding the bike.

On Wednesday, a man who was not in either vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail.

The road remains closed as investigations continue. More than 21,000 donations have been made to Mr Hepple's fundraiser, including £5,000 from one anonymous donor.

He said "every penny" of the money would be managed by her auntie, who is caring for her.

Her wider family and friends are also trying to gain the attention of some of her celebrity idols, including actors Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown, who starred in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

" If anyone has connections or can help make this happen, it would mean the world to Poppie," Mr Hepple said.Mr Hepple thanked people who had offered "professional advice and support".

"Your guidance has been invaluable in helping us navigate this situation," he said."Thank you all for your continued generosity, support, and love. You are making a profound difference in Poppie’s life, and we are forever grateful."

