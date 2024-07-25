The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a "good Samaritan" as he helped a woman lying in the street has been discharged after failing to reach any verdicts.

Hassan Jhangur, 24, was charged following the death of 46-year-old father-of-two Chris Marriott, who was run-over and killed in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on 27 December last year.

Mr Marriott, a former college and church worker, had gone to the aid of a woman who was lying in the street when he was struck and was described after his death as a "good Samaritan".

As well as murder, Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, was charged with Mr Marriott's manslaughter as well as attempted murder and wounding in relation to another man.

He also faced four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to four others who were injured.

After seven days of deliberations, the jury of six men and six women was unable to reach a verdict on any of the charges.

Jhangur has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to four others by dangerous driving.

The court heard that the prosecution will ask for a retrial. A hearing will take in due course.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.