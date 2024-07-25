A man who was arrested over a crash which left six people dead has been released on bail.

The man was questioned following the incident on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday, 21 July.

Shane Roller, 33, Shannen Morgan, 30 and their children Rubie, nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, were in a Ford Focus which was involved in a collision with a BMW XR Sport SE motorcycle at around 3.55pm.

All four of them died, along with Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine, 48, who were riding the bike.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about a Porsche 911 which was seen driving in the area at the time to come forward.

The A61 remains closed as investigations continue.

An appeal set up to support 11-year-old Poppie Roller, the only surviving member of the family involved, has raised more than £376,000.

