A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife as she pushed their baby in a pram.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed to death in an attack in Bradford city centre on 6 April.

A court heard Ms Akter’s husband Habibur Masum, 25, is accused of assaulting her on 23 and 24 November last year before allegedly stalking her and finding her at a safe house where she had been staying in April.

On Thursday Masum, of Leamington Avenue in Burnley, appeared at Bradford Crown Court where he denied murder, two charges of assault, one count of making threats to kill, one charge of stalking and one of possessing a knife.

The court heard the allegations of assault and threats to kill relate to two days last November.

Masum is accused of stalking Ms Akter between November and April, with the charge alleging he “tracked her movements and located her at a safe house, sent her messages of a menacing nature which contained threats to kill another and photos and videos of the area and premises where she was residing”.

He is also alleged to have “loitered in the area of her temporary residence”.

The charge alleges he caused her “alarm or distress” and to “fear that violence would be used against her”.

Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Masum into custody until his next hearing at the same court on 27 September.

A trial date of 18 November was set at an earlier hearing.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times during the incident in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road. She later died from her injuries. The baby was unharmed.

