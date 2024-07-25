A murder investigation has been launched after an 82-year-old was found dead in the River Don.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 7.36am to the Mexborough area of Doncaster amid reports of a body being found in the River Don. The ambulance service also attended and an 82-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men aged 30 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of murder and they remain in custody at this time.

A cordon has been established at the scene and it stretches around one kilometre along the waterway to allow officers to investigation.

Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, said: "We are now treating this investigation into this man’s death as a murder investigation.

"Although we are in the very early stages, we have a team of detectives working hard to try and establish the circumstances around what happened earlier this morning."