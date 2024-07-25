Hollywood star Russell Crowe is preparing to take to the stage for an intimate gig at a social club in Leeds.

The Gladiator actor and his band the Indoor Garden Party will perform in front of around 400 fans at the Brudenell Social Club on Thursday.

Yorkshire entertainment journalist Craig Jones said the gig was generating “a lot of excitement”.

Journalist Craig Jones says Crowe's gig is a 'coup' for Leeds

"It’s not often we get an Oscar winner performing in the city, whether that’s actor or music obviously," he said.

“Some people know him for his music, obviously a lot more people know him for his acting but... to get someone like Russell Crowe there, I think it’s a real big coup for them and a real big boost for the city.

"I think it's really interesting on this tour he's picked Leeds, it's the place to be and it has sold out so quickly. Choosing the Brudenell, it's a nice touch from him, he probably could have gone to the O2 [Arena], but he's picked somewhere that's loved by loads of people locally."

Formed by Crowe in 2009, the Indoor Garden Party are known for their lively mix of rock, folk, and country music.

Crowe, who sings and plays guitar, often shares stories on stage.

His appearance at the Brudenell is not the only tie he has to the city, after he became a part-owner of Leeds United earlier this year.

Established in 1913, the Brudenell has long been a community hub, hosting a wide range of events from live music to charity fundraisers.

