The A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley has reopened four days after a crash which left six people dead.

The road was closed after the collision between a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle on Sunday, 21 July.

Four members of the same family who were in the car died – Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie, nine, and Liliie, four.

Christopher and Janine Barton, a married couple who were on the bike, also died.

Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan and their children, Rubie and Lillie, died, along with Christopher and Janine Barton. Credit: Family handouts

Investigations continued at the scene until Thursday afternoon, when the road reopened, police said.

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains on bail.

An appeal for Poppie Roller, the only surviving child of Mr Roller and Ms Morgan, has raised almost £390,000.

She was with friends at the time of the incident after deciding not to join the rest of the family on their outing.

